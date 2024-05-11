Jordan Westburg's 11th-inning single gives the Orioles a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Jordan Westburg flicked a game-ending single inside the right field line in the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the day, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. Gunnar Henderson tied the major league lead with his 12th homer of the season for the AL East-leading Orioles, and Anthony Santander went deep in the eighth to tie the game at 4-all. Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless 11th after a rough stretch in which the veteran closer failed to convert four of five save opportunities. Westburg hit an RBI double in the second and singled in the fourth and ninth before his well-placed walk-off hit against Bryce Jarvis.