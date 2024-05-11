Chytil sidelined for Game 4 of Rangers' 2nd-round series against Hurricanes

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RALEIGH, N.C. — New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. That comes one game after his first action since November due to a head injury that at one point had him ruled out for the season. Chytil didn't participate in a morning skate due to what coach Peter Laviolette told reporters was an unspecified illness. The 24-year-old Chytil played just 10 regular-season games before facing suspected concussion issues. The Rangers are up 3-0 in the second-round playoff series.