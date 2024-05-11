Chytil sidelined for Game 4 of Rangers' 2nd-round series against Hurricanes

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 5:19 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RALEIGH, N.C. — New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. That comes one game after his first action since November due to a head injury that at one point had him ruled out for the season. Chytil didn't participate in a morning skate due to what coach Peter Laviolette told reporters was an unspecified illness. The 24-year-old Chytil played just 10 regular-season games before facing suspected concussion issues. The Rangers are up 3-0 in the second-round playoff series.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  