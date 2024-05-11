Bryson Stott's bases-clearing triple keys MLB-best Phillies' 8-3 win over Marlins

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 8:11 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 5:13 p.m.

 
MIAMI — Bryson Stott hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning, and the major league-best Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 8-3. Stott finished with two hits and four RBIs. Catcher J.T. Realmuto had a run-scoring single and threw out two baserunners trying to steal for the Phillies, who have won 13 of 15 to improve to 28-12. Cristian Pache had three hits and an RBI and is 5-for-9 through the first two games of the series. Phillies starter Taijuan Walker allowed one run in six innings. The Marlins dropped to an NL-worst 10-31.

