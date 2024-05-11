Chris Gotterup takes 4-shot lead in Myrtle Beach Classic. 16-year-old Blades Brown tied for 22nd

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 5:09 p.m.

 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Chris Gotterup shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to push his lead to four strokes with a round left in the PGA Tour's inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic. After opening 66-64 to take a one-stroke lead into the day, Gotterup had seven birdies and a bogey on a sunny afternoon with the breeze gusting to 12 mph at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. He capped the round with a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th. The 24-year-old former Oklahoma player is trying to break through with his first PGA Tour victory in his 27th start. He had an 18-under 195 total, with the four-stroke lead matching the largest on the tour this season. Erik van Rooyen, Jorge Campillo and Robert MacIntyre were tied for second

