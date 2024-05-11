PWHL New York changing coaches with mutual agreement with Draper to step down and return to Alberta

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PWHL New York is changing coaches after reaching a mutual agreement with Howie Draper, who decided to step down and return to his former job coaching the University of Alberta women's hockey program. The move comes a week after the Professional Women's Hockey League closed its inaugural season with New York finishing last in the six-team standings with a 9-12-3 record. Draper will remain involved with New York in a special advisory role with the scouting department. He returns to an Alberta program where Draper spent 26 seasons and holds the Canadian university women's hockey record with 667 career coaching wins.