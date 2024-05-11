PWHL New York changing coaches with mutual agreement with Draper to step down and return to Alberta

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PWHL New York is changing coaches after reaching a mutual agreement with Howie Draper, who decided to step down and return to his former job coaching the University of Alberta women's hockey program. The move comes a week after the Professional Women's Hockey League closed its inaugural season with New York finishing last in the six-team standings with a 9-12-3 record. Draper will remain involved with New York in a special advisory role with the scouting department. He returns to an Alberta program where Draper spent 26 seasons and holds the Canadian university women's hockey record with 667 career coaching wins.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
John Wawrow

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  