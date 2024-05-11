Randy Arozarena homers and drives in 4 runs, Rays beat Yankees 7-2

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 8:10 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 4:49 p.m.

 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four runs, Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff shot, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 7-2. Arozarena put the Rays up 4-2 on a third-inning three-run homer off Nestor Cortes. The 2023 AL All-Star has gone deep four times in his last eight games. Díaz homered on Cortes' first pitch of the game. Díaz and Arozarena hit RBI doubles in a three-run seventh. Anthony Volpe had a two-run single in the second for the Yankees, who lost for the second time in eight games. The Rays returned to .500 at 20-20.

