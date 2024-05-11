Rafael Devers' 2-run double in the 8th inning lifts Red Sox over Nationals 4-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wearing their alternate bright-yellow jerseys with powder-blue lettering, numbers and caps, the Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with just their second victory in eight games. Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer and Jarren Duran added an RBI double for Boston. Joey Meneses and Eddie Rosario each hit a solo homer for the Nationals, with Meneses' his first this season.