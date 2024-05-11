Clement gets winning hit as Blue Jays rally to beat red-hot Twins 10-8

By Ian Harrison, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 4:28 p.m.

 
TORONTO — Ernie Clement broke an 8-all tie with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run while Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider each hit solo homers for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in his 11th multihit game of the season as the Blue Jays used a season-best 16 hits to cool off the Twins, who had won 16 of 18. Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run and Ryan Jeffers had a solo homer for the Twins, whose seven-game road winning streak was snapped.

