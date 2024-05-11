Alex Palou pulls away from Will Power to win 2nd straight Indy GP and retake points lead

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou won the race off pit row on Lap 62 then beat Will Power into the first turn on the only restart of the Indianapolis Grand Prix and easily defended last year's title on Indy's road course. The Spaniard's win for Chip Ganassi Racing also put the defending IndyCar champion back atop the points standings, too. Palou beat Power by 6.6106 seconds. The Team Penske driver and three-time race winner was working with two new team members. Pole winner Christian Lundgaard was third. Colton Herta fell first to third in the points after finishing seventh.