Mets LF Brandon Nimmo exits game against Braves doe to pain in his side

NEW YORK — New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo left Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves after the fourth inning with what appeared to be a pain in his side.

The Mets said Nimmo had "right intercostal irritation."

Nimmo was visited by manager Carlos Mendoza and a trainer during his at-bat in the second inning against Max Fried. Nimmo appeared to motion toward his right side before taking a practice swing. He remained in the game, drew a walk and played the next two innings in the field before being replaced by Tyrone Taylor.

Nimmo finished 0 for 1 with the walk and had his seven-game hitting streak halted. He is hitting .228 with five homers and a team-high 25 RBIs this season.

The 31-year-old played in all but one of the Mets' 37 games this season and has appeared in 340 of the team's 361 games, dating to the start of the 2022 season.

