Spurs present Victor Wembanyama with Rookie of the Year trophy at San Antonio College planetarium

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs presented Victor Wembanyama with the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy on Saturday at the planetarium on the campus of San Antonio College. The 7-foot-3 center from France was a unanimous selection, the sixth player in league history to receive every first-place vote for an award that's been handed out since 1953. He is the third San Antonio player to win the award, following David Robinson and Tim Duncan. The Spurs finished 22-60 this season, matching their record in 2022-23, but there is plenty of optimism for the future after Wembanyama lived up to his potential as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.