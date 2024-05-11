Spurs present Victor Wembanyama with Rookie of the Year trophy at San Antonio College planetarium

By Raul Dominguez, Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 3:16 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs presented Victor Wembanyama with the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy on Saturday at the planetarium on the campus of San Antonio College. The 7-foot-3 center from France was a unanimous selection, the sixth player in league history to receive every first-place vote for an award that's been handed out since 1953. He is the third San Antonio player to win the award, following David Robinson and Tim Duncan. The Spurs finished 22-60 this season, matching their record in 2022-23, but there is plenty of optimism for the future after Wembanyama lived up to his potential as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Raul Dominguez

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  