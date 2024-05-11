Holstein Kiel earns first ever promotion to Bundesliga

KIEL, Germany — Benedikt Pichler's early goal has been enough to earn Bundesliga promotion for Holstein Kiel after drawing at home with Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-1. Pichler scored in the second minute to ensure Kiel will finish among the top two in Germany's second division for automatic promotion to the top-flight. Kiel supporters stormed the field and set off flares inside the ground after the final whistle, while supporters outside set off fireworks. Kiel was promoted to the third division in 2013, and to the second division in 2017.

