Phillies' Kyle Schwarber sits vs. Marlins because of back soreness

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 2:31 p.m.

 
MIAMI — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber sat out his first game of the season Saturday because of back soreness. Schwarber first experienced discomfort when he ran to third base on J.T. Realmuto's fourth-inning double in Philadelphia's 8-2 series opening win against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Phillies manager Rob Thomson says the team is taking it "day by day" with Schwarber. Thomson says he doesn't expect a lengthy absence. The 31-year-old Schwarber is batting .217 with nine homers and 25 RBIs.

The Associated Press

