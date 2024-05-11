Justin Allgaier uses dominant run at Darlington to win first Xfinity race of the season

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Justin Allgaier had a dominant day behind the wheel to win his first Xfinity Series race of the season and get his third career victory at Darlington Raceway. Allgaier led 119 of 147 laps as he swept both stages and cruised to his 24th career series win. Austin Hill took second and defending series champion Cole Custer third. No one was topping Allgaier in this one. He led the last 95 laps, easily breaking away from two restarts down the stretch including a final one with 16 laps to go.