Ancelotti says his focus is on Madrid's Champions League final not Mbappé's expected arrival

MADRID — Carlo Ancelotti says that with his Real Madrid eyeing another European Cup he has no time to consider the possibility of coaching Kylian Mbappé next season. Ancelotti was asked about the Paris Saint-Germain departing star in his first news conference on Saturday since Mbappé confirmed he's leaving the French club. The Madrid coach said the only thing he wants he and his team to think about is the June 1 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

