Patriots' No. 3 draft pick Drake Maye wraps up first taste of NFL workouts at rookie minicamp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England quarterback Drake Maye's day at rookie minicamp wasn't done, not by a long shot. The No. 3 pick in the NFL draft was just getting started Saturday after practice. He expected to be lifting, going to meetings and watching film into the evening. Maye was under center with Ja'Lynn Polk lined up to his left with two more rookie receivers — drafted Javon Baker and undrafted David Wallis — lined up to his right. There wasn't live contact or a pass rush to anticipate during practice. But for Maye, it's about soaking up as much knowledge as possible.