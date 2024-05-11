Yankees' Cole has third bullpen session. Domínguez is ready to start a minor league rehab assignment

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw 29 pitches including breaking balls in his third bullpen session since hurting his elbow in spring training. The right-hander is not sure how many more mound sessions he will have before facing hitters but says the plan is to simulate two innings in the next couple of outings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says outfielder Jasson Domínguez will be the designated hitter for the first of two weeks starting Tuesday or Wednesday for Single-A Tampa. The 21-year-old had four homers and seven RBIs in seven games last September before hurting his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery.