Yankees' Cole has third bullpen session. Domínguez is ready to start a minor league rehab assignment

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 1:19 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw 29 pitches including breaking balls in his third bullpen session since hurting his elbow in spring training. The right-hander is not sure how many more mound sessions he will have before facing hitters but says the plan is to simulate two innings in the next couple of outings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says outfielder Jasson Domínguez will be the designated hitter for the first of two weeks starting Tuesday or Wednesday for Single-A Tampa. The 21-year-old had four homers and seven RBIs in seven games last September before hurting his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mark Didtler

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  