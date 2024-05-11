Forest still yet to secure EPL status after loss to fast-finishing Chelsea

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest is still not mathematically sure of avoiding relegation from the English Premier League after losing at home to Chelsea 3-2. Forest is almost safe though because it will require a huge swing in goal difference to be overtaken by Luton in the final round of games on May 19. Forest is three points above third-from-last Luton and has a superior goal difference of 12. Chelsea boosted its ambitions of playing in a European competition next season by coming from behind thanks to goals by Raheem Sterling in the 80th minute and Nicolas Jackson in the 82nd. Mauricio Pochettino's team moved level on points with sixth-place Newcastle.

