Pirates add Paul Skenes to their roster ahead of his major league debut

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes is officially a big leaguer. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the hard-throwing right-hander and top overall pick in last year's amateur draft to their roster ahead of Skenes' start against the Chicago Cubs. Skenes dominated at Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 0.99 ERA in seven starts. To make room for Skenes, the Pirates designated right-hander Roansy Contreras for assignment. Pittsburgh also placed Gold Glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the injured list with back problems.