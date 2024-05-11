Real Madrid rests starters in 4-0 rout of relegated Granada with focus on Champions League final

By Joseph Wilson, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 3:09 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 12:33 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid's backups have eased to 4-0 win at the relegated Granada as Carlo Ancelotti rested most of his top players to avoid any costly injures before the Champions League final. Antonio Rudiger was the only first-choice player who Ancelotti started for a Spanish league game that was inconsequential for either side on Saturday. Madrid clinched its 36th Spanish league title last weekend. It is now fully focused on the European final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 after eliminating Bayern Munich this week. Granada was relegated before kickoff after Mallorca's 1-0 win at Las Palmas left it without hope of salvation.

Joseph Wilson

