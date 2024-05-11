Ronaldo and Al-Nassr miss out on Saudi Pro League title won by Al-Hilal

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have missed out on the Saudi Pro League title for the second consecutive season after Al-Hilal defeated Al-Hazm 4-1 and clinched first place. Two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was signed from Fulham in the English Premier League in the summer, did the damage. Al-Hilal collects a record-extending 19th league title. It is 12 points ahead of Riyadh rival Al-Nassr with three games remaining. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 and is still set to top the goal-scoring chart. On Friday, he notched his 33rd goal in a 3-2 win at Al-Okhdood and is nine clear of Mitrovic in second. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is just a goal behind the league record set by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019.