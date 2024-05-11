Olise stars again for Crystal Palace in win at Wolves in EPL

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 10:57 a.m.

 
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Michael Olise has delivered another impressive display and Crystal Palace has registered its fifth win in six English Premier League games by beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux. Olise was the two-goal star of the show in Monday's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Selhurst Park. He gave the in-form Eagles the lead in the 26th minute with a delightful curling strike and played a key role in the buildup to the second two minutes later scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta. Wolves pulled a goal back midway through the second half through Matheus Cunha. Olise's pass then set up Eberechi Eze to wrap up victory in the 73rd for Palace.

The Associated Press

