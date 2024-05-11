Burnley relegated from EPL after just one season because of loss at Tottenham

LONDON — Burnley has been relegated from the English Premier League after Micky van de Ven's 82nd-minute goal earned Tottenham a 2-1 comeback victory. Vincent Kompany's Burnley had to claim all three points to keep alive its faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship. Jacob Bruun Larsen's 25th-minute opener gave the visitors hope in north London but Pedro Porro equalized seven minutes later with a powerful strike. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou watched his side squander a number of chances before Van de Ven curled home a fine finish with eight minutes left. It ensured Burnley went back to the second tier but also kept Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

