Everton secures fifth straight EPL home win by beating relegated Sheffield United

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton has signed off its season at Goodison Park by enjoying a jeopardy-free 1-0 victory over already-relegated Sheffield United in the English Premier League. Safety was already secured for Everton and there was nothing to play for on Saturday except a club record-tying fifth consecutive home win without conceding. So there was no nerve-jangling, nail-biting finale to its last home game of the campaign unlike recent times. Abdoulaye Doucoure's first goal in five months ensured fans could savor their sendoff to the players with all the uncertainty reserved for matters off the field. Sheffield United was already assured of finishing in last place and conceded its record 101st goal of the campaign.

