Brentford beats Bournemouth on Yoane Wissa's stoppage-time strike

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Yoane Wissa has scored in stoppage time to give Brentford a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League. The Congo international took a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and from a tight angle blasted a high shot past goalkeeper Mark Travers at the near post in the fifth minute of stoppage time on Saturday. That was shortly after the teams traded late goals at Vitality Stadium. Wissa had set up Mbeumo to open the scoring in the 86th minute then three minutes later Dominic Solanke rose above defenders to head home a long cross from Marcos Senesi.

