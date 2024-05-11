See stunning Utah photos of the northern lights

By Ashley Fredde, KSL.com | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 10:47 a.m.

 
An aurora borealis pictured on Friday evening over Coalville after a G5 geomagnetic storm.

An aurora borealis pictured on Friday evening over Coalville after a G5 geomagnetic storm. (Karl Mellor)

SALT LAKE CITY —The predicted unusual and "potentially historic" geomagnetic storm allowed Utahns across the state to catch a glimpse of an aurora borealis Friday evening.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Thursday. The storm can potentially disrupt communications, as well as other technologies like the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations, the center added.

Friday's storm reached an Extreme (G5), the first time it's reached that level since October 2003. During a G5 level storm, the aurora has been seen as low as Florida and southern Texas and is likely why so many Utahns were able to catch a glimpse Friday evening. For those who may have missed it, G4-G5 conditions are forecast to persist again Saturday evening.

Below is a photo gallery of some of the many amazing photos KSL.com readers submitted of the northern lights. (In the KSL.com app, click on the photos icon above the story.)

Ashley Fredde covers human services and and women's issues for KSL.com. She also enjoys reporting on arts, culture and entertainment news. She's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

