Giro leader Tadej Pogacar wins his third stage in the first week

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 10:06 a.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 9:20 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PRATO DI TIVO, Italy — Tadej Pogacar's command of the Giro d'Italia has earned him a third stage win in just the first week. Pogacar was first at Prato di Tivo on the summit finish of the eighth stage, the hardest of the race so far. The Slovenian rider edged out Daniel Martinez and Ben O'Connor in a sprint to add more seconds to his already considerable lead. Pogacar leads Martinez by 2 minutes, 40 seconds and Geraint Thomas by 2:58. It is the biggest advantage this early in the Giro since 2002. The race hit the high mountains of the Apennines and the stage was rated five stars for maximum difficulty.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  