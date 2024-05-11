Celtic closes in on Scottish league title by beating Rangers 2-1 in Old Firm derby

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 8:57 a.m.

 
GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic is on the cusp of a third straight Scottish league title. A 2-1 victory over Rangers in the Old Firm derby has moved Celtic six points clear of its fierce Glasgow rival with two matches left. Celtic can clinch the first silverware of Brendan Rodgers' second spell in charge by avoiding defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday. That's if Rangers does not drop points at home to Dundee on Tuesday. Celtic is looking to move to 54 league titles. That would be one behind Rangers' record total in Scotland.

The Associated Press

