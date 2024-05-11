St. George horseman completes one of the world's toughest endurance races

By E. George Goold, St. George News | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 7:40 p.m.

 
St. George local Scott Nielsen finished the 2023 Gaucho Derby, an endurance race for man and beast, Patagonia, Argentina.

ST. GEORGE — The Gaucho Derby is a 500-kilometer horse race through some of the most rugged mountain terrain in the world, and it was conquered by a St. George local.

Scott Nielsen, a project manager at Black Desert Resort, competed in the 2023 event in nine days to finish the endurance race, a test of skill and spirit for both man and beast.

"Participating in the Gaucho Derby has been an incredible journey of self-discovery and perseverance. It was about pushing my limits and embracing the spirit of adventure that defines such extreme challenges," Nielsen said.

The derby is run in southern Argentina, near the Andes Mountains. Riders tackle unmarked paths and daunting scenery.

E. George Goold

