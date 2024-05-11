US routs Germany and Bedard scores twice as Canada wins opener at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 3:07 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 8:14 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PRAGUE — The United States has rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Sweden by routing last year's runner-up Germany 6-1 at the ice hockey world championship. Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, and captain Brady Tkatchuk, Luke Hughes, Trevor Zegras and Michael Eyssimont scored in the Group B game in Ostrava. In Group A, Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada has opened its title defense by beating newcomer Britain 4-2 in Prague. The host Czech Republic rallied to beat Norway 6-3. Denmark has cruised past Austria 5-1. Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in Group B where last year's bronze medalist Latvia prevailed over Poland 5-4 in overtime.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  