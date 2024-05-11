Sports on TV for Sunday, May 12

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 12

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Michelin Grand Prix de France, Le Mans, France

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women's Motocross: The MXGP of Galicia, Lugo, Spain (Taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lugo, Spain (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. Rivers Hoopers, Senegal

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — APR vs. AS Douanes, Senegal

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Arlington, Wash. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Clemson at Wake Forest

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Boston College

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Lehigh at Johns Hopkins, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. at Georgetown, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany at Notre Dame, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Towson at Syracuse, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Great Britain, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Canada, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 4 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Vancouver at Edmonton, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vancouver at Edmonton, Game 3 (BetCast)

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Eliminations - Round 4, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Portland

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Nurnberg at Bayern

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Michigan at D.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Houston

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids

The Associated Press

