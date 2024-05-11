James Anderson to end his record-breaking England test cricket career at Lord's in July

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

England fast bowler James Anderson will retire from test cricket after the match against the West Indies at Lord's in July. It brings an end to one of the most remarkable careers in the history of the international game. It will be the 41-year-old Anderson's 188th test match and only India great Sachin Tendulkar has more with 200. It gives Anderson one more chance to add to his total of 700 test wickets, which is comfortably the most by a pacer. Only spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan have more test wickets. The announcement by Anderson came after he held talks with England test coach Brendon McCullum.