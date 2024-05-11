Bouchard scores in OT to lift Oilers to 4-3 win over Canucks in Game 2 to even playoff series

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 1:26 a.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 11:47 p.m.

 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 to even their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists, and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 16 saves. Nikita Zadorov had a goal and an assist, and Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks. Arturs Silovs made 27 saves. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Edmonton.

The Associated Press

