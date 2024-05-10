Stuart Fairchild hits inside-the-park homer, Reds beat Giants 4-2 to end 8-game skid

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Stuart Fairchild had an inside-the-park homer that provided a key insurance run late to help left-hander Andrew Abbott win for the first time in almost a month, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco Giants 4-2. Left fielder Michael Conforto and center fielder Tyler Fitzgerald each tried to run down Fairchild's flyball to left-center off Erik Miller, but the ball caromed off the wall between them and kicked back before Fitzgerald retrieved it and hit shortstop Casey Schmitt. Diving headfirst, Fairchild just beat the relay throw.