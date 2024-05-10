Dylan Moore sets career high with 5 RBIs to help Mariners topple Athletics 8-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and had a career-high five RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Friday night. While the Mariners rebounded to open a brief homestand after losing three of four in Minnesota, the immediate concern was the status of starting pitcher Bryan Woo after he left with one out in the fifth inning. Making his first start of the year after being slowed by a sore elbow during spring training, Woo allowed just one hit through the first four innings only to leave the game after getting Tyler Soderstrom to foul out behind third base to open the fifth. The team said Woo was removed for precautionary reasons.