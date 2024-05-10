Newcomer Arraez hits a walk-off single to give the Padres a 2-1 win over the Dodgers

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — Newcomer Luis Arraez singled in Tyler Wade with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles 2-1 to end the Dodgers' season-high seven-game winning streak. Arraez was obtained in a trade with Miami last Saturday, singled to center field off Michael Grove (1-2) to bring in Wade and set off a wild celebration. Robert Suarez (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win. San Diego's Michael King and Los Angeles' Tyler Glasnow dueled through seven innings. King had 11 strikeouts and Glasnow 10.