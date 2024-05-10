Charlie Blackmon's 2-run double in the 8th inning leads Rockies past Rangers 4-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers. The Rockies earned consecutive victories for the first time this season. They had been the only team yet to win back-to-back games and the 37-game streak without consecutive victories was the longest drought in franchise history. Jake Bird earned the win for the Rockies, while Grant Anderson took the loss for the Rangers. Jalen Beeks retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save of the season.