Mariners starter Bryan Woo leaves in 5th inning with arm tightness but expected to make next start

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 11:14 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 9:24 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Mariners' starter Bryan Woo left Friday's game with one out in the fifth inning for precautionary reasons after experiencing tightness in his arm, but is expected to make his next turn in the rotation. Making his first start of the year after being slowed by a sore elbow during spring training, Woo allowed just one hit through the first four innings only to leave the game after getting Oakland's Tyler Soderstrom to foul out behind third base to open the fifth. Manager Scott Servais said after Seattle's 8-1 victory over Oakland that he expects Woo to make his next start. Woo was expected to be the No. 5 starter in Seattle's rotation entering the season before the elbow soreness emerged in spring training.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  