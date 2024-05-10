Mariners starter Bryan Woo leaves in 5th inning with arm tightness but expected to make next start

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Mariners' starter Bryan Woo left Friday's game with one out in the fifth inning for precautionary reasons after experiencing tightness in his arm, but is expected to make his next turn in the rotation. Making his first start of the year after being slowed by a sore elbow during spring training, Woo allowed just one hit through the first four innings only to leave the game after getting Oakland's Tyler Soderstrom to foul out behind third base to open the fifth. Manager Scott Servais said after Seattle's 8-1 victory over Oakland that he expects Woo to make his next start. Woo was expected to be the No. 5 starter in Seattle's rotation entering the season before the elbow soreness emerged in spring training.