Gasser pitches 6 shutout innings in his debut as Brewers roll past slumping Cardinals 11-2

MILWAUKEE — Robert Gasser allowed just two hits over six shutout innings in his major league debut and the Milwaukee Brewers trounced St. Louis 11-2 to hand the Cardinals their sixth consecutive loss. Willy Adames hit three doubles with two runs and a pair of RBIs. William Contreras scored three runs. The Brewers beat the Cardinals for a seventh straight time as they continued a streak that began last season. Gasser joined Jim Slaton, Steve Woodard, Chris Saenz and Brandon Woodruff as the only Brewers ever to throw at least six shutout innings in their major league debuts.