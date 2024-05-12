'You took his life': Man gets prison time for St. George DUI crash that claimed father of two

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. GEORGE — After a hearing where the family of a father killed by an intoxicated driver expressed forgiveness through tears while seeking justice, a 47-year-old St. George man was sentenced to the maximum of at least one year and up to 15 years in prison Thursday at the 5th District Courthouse.

William Jacob Western was the surviving driver involved in a head-on vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard last August that cost the life of a father of two and grandfather to four. As part of a plea agreement, Western pled guilty to driving his vehicle while under the influence of drugs resulting in death. Judge John Walton dismissed two other drug possession charges.

Western admitted in court to being intoxicated on hydrocodone, Ambien, Adderall and cannabis when his Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Chevy S-10 pickup driven by Manuel Gomez last Aug. 15.

The 55-year-old St. George painter, who was on his way to work, was pronounced dead after being taken to St. George Regional Hospital.

Before sentencing, Gomez's family walked into the courtroom with downcast eyes and pursed lips while wiping tears as they took up an entire row of the courtroom.

