Homers by Acuña, Albies and Olson in 3rd lead Morton and Braves to 4-2 win over Mets

By Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 10:02 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 8:44 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a titanic home run, just before Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson also went deep in the third inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 4-2. Charlie Morton pitched seven splendid innings as the teams played through raindrops in a game delayed 55 minutes at the start. Atlanta won its third straight since getting swept at Dodger Stadium last weekend, with two off days in between. Francisco Lindor homered on Morton's first pitch in the seventh, one of only three hits off the 40-year-old right-hander. He struck out seven and walked one. Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his 10th save in 12 chances this season and the 200th of his career.

