Bethune scores early and the Spirit holds on for 2-1 win over Racing Louisville

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 8:28 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Croix Bethune scored in the fifth minute and the Washington Spirit went on to defeat Racing Louisville 2-1 in the National Women's Soccer League. Bethune leads all rookies with four goals this season. Savannah DeMelo's penalty kick was stopped by Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury in the 26th minute. Ouleye Sarr's shot for the Spirit the 34th was knocked in by Louisville's Lauren Milliet for an own goal that put the Spirit up 2-0. DeMelo narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal on a free kick in first-half stoppage time.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  