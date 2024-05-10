Panthers take a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins, scoring 4 power-play goals in a 6-2 victory

By Jimmy Golen, Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 9:57 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 8:09 p.m.

 
BOSTON — Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored on the same Bruins double-minor, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 6-2 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Brandon Montour also connected for the Panthers, who have won back-to-back games after dropping the opener at home. A 6-1 winner Wednesday night, Florida scored 10 straight goals before Jakub Lauko made it 4-1 early in the third and Jake DeBrusk followed with 11:31 left to make it a two-goal game. But Boston, which played the final 20 minutes without captain and No. 2 scorer Brad Marchand, could get no closer. Game 4 is Sunday night in Boston.

