Suárez throws 7 scoreless innings, Castellanos and Rojas homer in Phillies 8-2 win over Marlins

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 9:12 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 8:05 p.m.

 
MIAMI — Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas hit solo homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 8-2. The game was played in front of a crowd of 15,119, the majority appearing to cheer for Philadelphia. It was Miami's first home game since trading two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the Padres on May 4. Suárez (7-0), who entered the game with a 1.72 ERA, allowed just three hits, while striking out nine and walking two. Gregory Soto replaced Suárez in the eighth and allowed a two-run double to Josh Bell that ended the shutout bid.

