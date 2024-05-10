Compher scores late, Campbell makes 21 saves for 2nd straight shutout as Toronto beats Minnesota 2-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — Jesse Compher scored the go-ahead goal with 1:25 left in the game and Toronto beat Minnesota 2-0 to take 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Professional Women's Hockey League playoff semifinal series. Hannah Miller added an empty-netter with 10 seconds to play for top-seeded Toronto and Kristen Campbell earned her second straight shutout with 21 saves. Maddie Rooney stopped 28 shots for Minnesota. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.