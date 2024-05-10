Compher scores late, Campbell makes 21 saves for 2nd straight shutout as Toronto beats Minnesota 2-0

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 9:39 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 8:04 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — Jesse Compher scored the go-ahead goal with 1:25 left in the game and Toronto beat Minnesota 2-0 to take 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Professional Women's Hockey League playoff semifinal series. Hannah Miller added an empty-netter with 10 seconds to play for top-seeded Toronto and Kristen Campbell earned her second straight shutout with 21 saves. Maddie Rooney stopped 28 shots for Minnesota. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  