Crochet strikes out 11 to help the White Sox beat the Guardians 6-3

CHICAGO — Garrett Crochet struck out a career-high 11 in six shutout innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 for their third consecutive victory. Taking advantage of a costly error on second baseman Gabriel Arias, Chicago improved to 8-6 since its ugly 3-22 start. Korey Lee and Paul DeJong hit back-to-back homers in the seventh, and Andrew Vaughn went deep in the eighth for his first of the season. Crochet allowed five hits and walked none in his second straight win. José Ramírez and Tyler Freeman homered for Cleveland, which lost for the third time in four games.