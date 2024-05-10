Patrick Corbin gets 1st win of season, Nationals beat Red Sox 5-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Patrick Corbin allowed one run in five innings for his first victory of the season, Trey Lipscomb had a two-run single and the Washington Nationals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night. Corbin (1-3) allowed seven hits and a walk and had four strikeouts in lowering his ERA from 6.45 to 5.91. He allowed runners to reach in four of five innings, helped in the first when right fielder Victor Robles threw out a runner at home for the final out. Robles and Eddie Rosario each had two hits to help the Nationals move over .500 for the second time this season at 19-18. Garrett Cooper doubled in Boston's lone run. Red Sox starter Tanner Houck (3-4) was the loser.