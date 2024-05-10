Patrick Corbin gets 1st win of season, Nationals beat Red Sox 5-1

By Brendan Mcgair, Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 8:25 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 7:59 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Patrick Corbin allowed one run in five innings for his first victory of the season, Trey Lipscomb had a two-run single and the Washington Nationals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night. Corbin (1-3) allowed seven hits and a walk and had four strikeouts in lowering his ERA from 6.45 to 5.91. He allowed runners to reach in four of five innings, helped in the first when right fielder Victor Robles threw out a runner at home for the final out. Robles and Eddie Rosario each had two hits to help the Nationals move over .500 for the second time this season at 19-18. Garrett Cooper doubled in Boston's lone run. Red Sox starter Tanner Houck (3-4) was the loser.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Brendan Mcgair

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  