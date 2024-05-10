Irvin sharp again for the Orioles, and Kimbrel pitches in the 7th inning of a 4-2 win over Arizona

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Cole Irvin pitched into the sixth inning in another effective start, and a reshuffled bullpen held on for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Struggling reliever Craig Kimbrel was taken out of the closer's role for this game, but he worked a perfect seventh inning. Yennier Cano pitched the ninth for his second save. Ketel Marte homered for Arizona. The Diamondbacks had their four-game winning streak snapped. The Orioles have won six of seven.