Irvin sharp again for the Orioles, and Kimbrel pitches in the 7th inning of a 4-2 win over Arizona

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 9:53 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 7:48 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Cole Irvin pitched into the sixth inning in another effective start, and a reshuffled bullpen held on for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Struggling reliever Craig Kimbrel was taken out of the closer's role for this game, but he worked a perfect seventh inning. Yennier Cano pitched the ninth for his second save. Ketel Marte homered for Arizona. The Diamondbacks had their four-game winning streak snapped. The Orioles have won six of seven.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Noah Trister

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  