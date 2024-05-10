Santana hits tiebreaking HR as Twins beat Blue Jays for 16th win in 18 games

By Ian Harrison, Associated Press | Updated - May 10, 2024 at 11:07 p.m. | Posted - May 10, 2024 at 7:44 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — Carlos Santana hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning, Joe Ryan pitched a season-high seven innings and the Minnesota Twins won for the 16th time in 18 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. Carlos Correa had two hits and scored twice as the surging Twins won for the ninth time in their past 13 games in Toronto. Jose Miranda added an RBI single as the Twins, who successfully brought their lucky sausage across the Canadian border, extended their road winning streak to seven. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits, including a home run, but the Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in eight games.

