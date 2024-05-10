Clarke Schmidt shuts down Rays, Anthony Rizzo drives in both runs in Yankees' 2-0 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clarke Schmidt allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in two runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0. Schmidt struck out six and walked two as he extended his season-opening run of allowing three or fewer runs to eight starts. Yankees closer Clay Holmes had a stressful ninth inning but struck out Jonny DeLuca with the bases loaded to secure his 12th save in 13 chances and complete a six-hitter. The Yankees have won six of seven.

